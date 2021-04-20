Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of The Toro worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $23,285,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Toro by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 207,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

