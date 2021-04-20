Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.22. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

