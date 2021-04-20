Revain (REV) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.87 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.