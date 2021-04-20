Reviewing Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.23 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $4.03, suggesting a potential upside of 64.07%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

