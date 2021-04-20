Reviewing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 25.31 $314.96 million $9.12 98.57 Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 7.61 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -8.49

CoStar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CoStar Group and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 4 32 0 2.89

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $925.36, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $63.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05% Uber Technologies -53.12% -43.27% -17.01%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Uber Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

