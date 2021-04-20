Reviewing Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) & VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evergy and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 3 0 2.50 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Volatility and Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evergy and VivoPower International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.86 $669.90 million $2.89 22.43 VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.19 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evergy beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,800 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 13,000 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,620,400 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

