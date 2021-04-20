Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 7,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.