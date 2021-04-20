RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $680.00 by Analysts at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $640.67 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $643.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.33 and a 200-day moving average of $467.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

