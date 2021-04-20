Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Acquires $36,500.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RELL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,462. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

