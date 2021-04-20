Rigel Finance Achieves Market Cap of $215,323.53 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $51.28 or 0.00091468 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $215,323.53 and $44,850.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

