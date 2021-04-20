RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $9.05. RigNet shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RigNet by 398,894.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

