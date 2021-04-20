RigoBlock Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,360.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $749,481.65 and $3,360.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RigoBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00280086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.37 or 0.00992835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,352.77 or 1.00034696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,889 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RigoBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RigoBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.