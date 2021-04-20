RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Up 3.2%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.00 and last traded at $329.27. Approximately 2,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 890,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -265.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,043 shares of company stock worth $18,705,641. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.