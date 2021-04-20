Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,610 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,601.33 ($73.18).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,061 ($79.19) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,710.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,441.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of £98.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

