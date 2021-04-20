Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Riot Blockchain worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

