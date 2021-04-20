Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $68.63 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $68.63 million and $952,760.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

