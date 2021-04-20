Riverview Trust Co Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.53. The company had a trading volume of 452,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $384.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

