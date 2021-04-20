Riverview Trust Co Sells 5,204 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 9,325,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60.

