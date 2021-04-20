Rivetz Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $722,987.34 and $776.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00092674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00638098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

