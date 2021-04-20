ROAD Market Cap Reaches $446,016.12 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $446,016.12 and $140,505.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00271662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004480 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.65 or 0.00972780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00675191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,760.73 or 1.00091141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.