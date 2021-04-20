Robert J. Ben Sells 1,768 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $13,684.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RELL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,462. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.