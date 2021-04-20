Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 1,530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,151.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

