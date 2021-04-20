Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after buying an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

