Rogers Communications’ (RCI.B) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.07.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.42. 42,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,424. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$65.72. The company has a market cap of C$30.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

