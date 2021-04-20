Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.94 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

