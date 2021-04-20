ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Cap of $33.11 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 10% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $33.11 million and $8.55 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00436080 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

