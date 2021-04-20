Rope ($ROPE) Price Reaches $38.92 on Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $38.92 or 0.00069726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,919.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

