Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Robert Crisci Sells 6,000 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

