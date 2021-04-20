Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $36,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 58,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.70. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

