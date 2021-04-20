Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ROP opened at $425.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

