Rosenblatt Securities Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

