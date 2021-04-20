Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

