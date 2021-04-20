Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 2,935 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

