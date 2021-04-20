Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

