Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 22% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00009047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $340,244.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004459 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.94 or 0.00980934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00662842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,194.32 or 0.99871479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,834,660 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

