Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

ROGFF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

