Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$2.90

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.40 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:ROXG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.08 million and a P/E ratio of 30.79. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

