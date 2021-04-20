Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) to Sector Perform

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.