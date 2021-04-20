Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

