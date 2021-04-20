Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

