Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.