Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.09.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$9.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$138.30. 920,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,386. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.62 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Insiders have sold a total of 333,234 shares of company stock worth $45,860,509 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.