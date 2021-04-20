Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,111 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

