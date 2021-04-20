Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after buying an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.78 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.