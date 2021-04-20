Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

