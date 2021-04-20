Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

