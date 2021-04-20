RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of RPC worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

RES opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

