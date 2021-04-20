RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $229.86 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

