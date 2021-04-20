Rubic Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and $2.13 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

