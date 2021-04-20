Ruff 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64.42 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $64.42 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.