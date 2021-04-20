Ruler Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,748.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $87,748.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.99 or 0.00526422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00279393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.47 or 0.00982098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00658996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,831.86 or 0.99973316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

